Arsenal visit Emirates pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Ahmad Skaik and Josh Hill will tee it up alongside some of the world’s best golfers on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club
Sports1 week ago
Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the Arsenal squad at its pavilion. Over 20 members of one of the world’s most followed clubs, enjoyed a glimpse to the future of commercial aviation through the immersive experiences at the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion.
Arsenal players designed their own aircraft and explored the cabin interiors of the future, while others experimented with aircraft materials at the pavilion’s Future Labs exhibit. Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. The visit was part of the Club’s Expo 2020 Dubai tour, which included a stop at the mega-event’s gravity-defying waterfall where players dipped their feet and tried climbing the four-storey walls.
“It was an incredible experience to visit Expo 2020 during our visit to Dubai,” Arsenal player Alexandre Lacazette said.
“We’ve enjoyed getting down to hard work during our warm weather training sessions in first class surroundings, and it was great to have a break to explore the Emirates pavilion.
“The boys found it very interesting to take a look into the future, and the gravity defying waterfall was a particular highlight. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Emirates for making us feel so welcome.”
The Arsenal squad has come to Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the season. Dubai has become the club’s preferred base for winter training with its world-class training grounds and year-round availability of sporting venues like Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, in addition a wide-range of attractions to experience during the players’ down time. The visit also provides an opportunity for the club to meet with its key partner, Emirates to further its partnership, and exchange ideas around upcoming initiatives.
The Emirates and Arsenal partnership is one the longest running and recognisable relationships in the Premier League.
Sports1 week ago
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, two regular England international teammates, joined compatriot Lee Westwood in a glamour group
Sports1 week ago
The Northern Irishman, 32, first played the Majlis Course in 2006 as a 16-year-old amateur, before recording his maiden professional win on the same course three years later
Sports1 week ago
The world No.2 saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sports1 week ago
The Whites aspire to tighten their grip on third place in Group A of the AFC Asian Qualifiers when they welcome Syria to the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai
Sports1 week ago
The 34-year-old Serb lost a legal battle to remain in Australia and defend his Australian Open crown this month in a Covid controversy that made headlines around the world
Sports1 week ago
The world No.2 had just finished tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday
Sports1 week ago
India were blanked 0-3 in the ODIs after they had earlier suffered back-to-back defeats in Wanderers and Cape Town to lose the Test series 1-2
Sports1 week ago