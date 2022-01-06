Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

The 57-year-old American joined the team back in 2009 when it was Force India
Sports23 hours ago
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu said on Thursday, just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.
Aubameyang, teammate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR one.
"They underwent a PCR test and are isolating in their hotel," said Neveu, adding they displayed no symptoms.
Aubameyang, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month, is at risk of missing Gabon's opening Group C match against Comoros on January 10 in the biennial African showpiece tournament being hosted by Cameroon.
They go on to play further matches against Ghana and Morocco.
Gabon enter the finals on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Burkina Faso in a friendly match in Dubai last Sunday.
The 57-year-old American joined the team back in 2009 when it was Force India
Sports23 hours ago
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38mins 05sec
Sports23 hours ago
The first leg of the last-four encounter will now be played at Anfield on January 13, while the return leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on January 20
Sports1 day ago
After each wicket, the raw but charismatic Ebadot Hossain saluted as the fallen batsman departed Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval — a nod to his services background
Sports1 day ago
The Romanian, who is now ranked 30th in the world, had no trouble against the big-hitting Australian Destanee Aiava, winning 6-4, 6-2
Sports1 day ago
American Shelby Rogers continued the upsets when she ousted world No.6 Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets
Sports1 day ago
The outcome of Group C is more complicated with all four teams — Britain, Canada, Germany and the United States — still in contention.
Sports1 day ago
The 30-year-old left-hander resigned due to family obligations, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement
Sports1 day ago