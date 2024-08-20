Armstrong over the moon after landing Summer Open title at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Phogat, who was disqualified for breaching the weight limit just hours before her Paris Olympics final, broke down in tears during the reception
Patrick Armstrong played his ‘best’ golf to emerge as overall Champion in the Jumeirah Golf Estates annual Summer Open over the Fire course.
A field of 82 golfers participated in the 18-hole event, in both gross and net Stableford divisions.
Men played from the Tournament Orange Tees and Women from the Green Tees.
Armstrong triumphed with an “all-time personal best” score of 43 points.
Following a hot start with four net birdies in his first six holes, Armstrong held onto the early lead he had consolidated, to shoot his personal best score of even par 72, which no other competitor could match.
The nearest challenger to Armstrong was Parvez Ahmed, who secured the overall runner-up, with a score of 42 points - despite not securing any points on two holes, Ahmed did not let this phase him and bounced back with three net eagles
Joshua Worton took third on a countback, with 41 points.
The gross division was less contentious Mikhail Pinto, who stole the show with a bogey-free round of gross 66, 42 points, winning the division by four points.
As a previous winner on the GEM International Amateur Invitational Golf Tour, Pinto was no stranger to the stage when he collected his trophy as the Gross Summer Open Champion.
Following a back-nine countback, the next best gross score came from the 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Club Champion, Tom Stephenson, with a score of Gross 70, two under par with 38 points.
