Argentina fans return a missing wallet to a man by chanting his name

He didn't lose one item, he lost two in a span of just two days, and each time the crowd came together to make sure they were returned to their rightful owner.

A video recently went viral showing Argentina fans chanting "Juan Manuel Montero!" over and over while one fan sat on another person's shoulders, holding a wallet high above the crowd.

After finding the wallet, the fans checked the ID inside and, rather than handing it to security, began chanting Juan's name in hopes that he would hear them and come claim it.

After several moments of chanting, the crowd erupted in cheers as Juan finally realised they were calling for him and came to collect his wallet.

In a translated TikTok interview, Juan explained: "I never realised I'd lost my wallet. I was taking a photo when I started hearing the crowd chanting my name. I thought, 'I can't believe someone else has the same name as me.' Then I looked up, saw my wallet being held in the air, and realised it was mine."

He then revealed that this wasn't even the first time it had happened. The day before, he had lost his phone and heard the crowd chanting:

"Ooohhh... we found a phone!"

Once again, fellow Argentina fans helped reunite him with his belongings.

Juan later sent a heartfelt message to the fan who returned his wallet, saying: "First of all, thank you so much for such an incredible gesture. Honestly, thank you for giving me such a special moment. I'd love to meet you and buy you a drink when we're back in Miami. Hopefully we run into each other there so we can cheer for our country together."

Instead of walking away with the wallet, the fans made it their mission to hand it over to its owner, turning what could have been a stressful moment into one Juan says he'll never forget.