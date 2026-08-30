Argentina lift Women’s Hockey World Cup title, India finish fifth

Argentina were crowned Women’s Hockey World Cup winners on Saturday after defeating hosts and favourites the Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in the final.

The Dutch were seeking a fourth successive World Cup title and took the lead through tournament top-scorer Yibbi Jansen on 30 minutes, her eighth of the World Cup.

But Argentina levelled on 54 minutes via Maria Granatto to send the game to penalties.

It is Argentina’s third World Cup title, and first since 2010, and some revenge for losing in the final to the Dutch four years ago.

Earlier, Belgium claimed their first bronze medal since 1978 when they defeated Australia 1-0 in the third-place playoff. Charlotte Englebert scored the only goal of the game.

Meanwhile, India finished fifth at the World Cup, their best result in the tournament since securing a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen.

"That was the goal: to conclude the World Cup with a victory. We had higher hopes, but achieving what we did is still a matter of great pride," said Deepika Kumari.