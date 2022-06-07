Archara snares five as UAE see off Qatar; Thailand win

After restricting Qatar to 49-8 in 20 overs, the UAE openers knocked off the target in 5.4 overs

Spinner Archara Supriya with the Player of the Match award on Tuesday. — Malaysia Cricket Twitter

Spinner Archara Supriya’s five-wicket haul guided UAE to a 10-wicket victory over Qatar in their ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers match, at the Kinrara Oval on Tuesday.

After restricting Qatar to 49-8 in 20 overs, the UAE openers knocked off the target in 5.4 overs.

Opting to bat, Qatar got off to a slow start managing 19 in 6.3 overs before losing opener Shruti Rana for 10, out leg before to 15-year-old leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh.

Qatar captain Saachi Dhadwal was next to depart for nine in the 11th over, shortly before the players walked off the field due to a persistent drizzle.

After the resumption of play, Qatar batters failed to gain any momentum as they collapsed, losing six wickets for as many runs in eight overs, to stumble to 49-8 in 20 overs.

Archara Supriya took five of the six wickets to fall, including that of Aleena Khan, who top-scored for Qatar with 17 off 27 balls. Supriya finished with figures of 4-3-2-5.

UAE opener and captain Theertha Satish plays a shot against Qatar on Tuesday. — Malaysia Cricket Twitter

In reply, UAE openers Theertha Satish and Samaira Dharnidharka struck eight boundaries between them as they cruised to the target with two balls to spare, in the powerplay. Theertha top-scored with an unbeaten 20-ball 34.

“It’s my debut tournament so playing here means a lot. As and when given an opportunity, I always try to perform my best and look to keep it simple for myself and the team and contribute in any way possible. Getting my first Player of the Match award is a great feeling. Hopefully, I can continue doing well for the team,” said Archara.

Meawhile, Nanthita Boonsukham’s three-wicket haul, backed up by sharp fielding to effect five run-outs, derailed Nepal’s chase of 90, as Thailand comfortably defended their total to win by 49 runs, at the UKM Oval.

Having put Thailand in to bat, the Nepal bowlers bowled well to concede only three boundaries in the entire innings to restrict them to 89-7 in 20 overs.

Thailand opener Banthida Leephattana scored 19, while Thipatcha Putthawong made 20. Suwanan Khiaoto scored 16. Yet, Thailand lost wickets regularly as Manisha Upadhayay struck with the new ball, dismissing the openers.

Nepal captain Kritika Marasini took two crucial wickets, dismissing her opposite number Putthawong and Phannita Maya to keep the run rate in check.

In reply, Nepal’s chase failed to gather any momentum as they could only manage 16 runs at the halfway stage, losing four wickets. No batter registered a double-digit score and Anu Kadayat was the only batter to hit a boundary in Nepal’s second innings.

Player of the match Nanthita Boonsukham took three wickets while conceding only nine runs as Pornnapha Saehoe and Thanyalak Chumnan bagged a wicket apiece.

Yet, it was five run-outs that led to Nepal’s collapse as they were bowled out for 40, with one ball to spare in their allotment of 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Qatar Under-19: 49-8 in 20 overs (Aleen Khan 17; Archara 5-2) lost to UAE Under-19: 52-0 in 5.4 overs (Theertha Satish 34, Samaira Dharnidharka 16) by 10 wickets.