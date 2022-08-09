Aravind elevated to UAE vice-captaincy for ICC CWCL2 in Scotland

The UAE will play in a tri-series involving hosts Scotland and the USA

Vriitya Aravind (right) and Director of Cricket Robin Singh. — UAE Cricket Official Twitter

by James Jose Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 11:58 PM

Young UAE wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind has been elevated to the vice-captaincy for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (ICC CWCL2) in Scotland, it was announced on Tuesday.

An Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson said that Aravind has been named vice-captain for the tri-series which starts in Aberdeen on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will be the understudy to the richly experienced Ahmed Raza.

The UAE will play in the tri-series involving hosts Scotland and the USA. It acts as a pathway to qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be hosted by India in 2023.

“As we moved into the heat and humidity of the summer months our players, and our coaching team remained very focused and committed to our programmes, so, we are looking forward to getting this tour underway and putting the strategies we’ve been working on into play,” Robin Singh, ECB Director of Cricket, said.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “The competition is fierce and extremely entertaining. Our team remains very committed and focused which was visible in solid and consistent performances during their training. We wish them the very best and look forward to their performance as they aim to move on to qualification.”

The CWCL2 series is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023.

The UAE squad had left for Scotland last Tuesday.

SQUAD:

Ahmed Raza (C), Vriitya Aravind (VC), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, C P Rizwan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu.

UAE'S SCHEDULE:

August 10: vs Scotland

August 11: vs USA

August 14: vs Scotland

August 16: vs USA