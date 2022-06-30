UAE

Arab world No.2 Jabeur beats Kawa to reach Wimbledon third round

The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during her second round match against Poland's Katarzyna Kawa on Wednesday. — Reuters
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during her second round match against Poland's Katarzyna Kawa on Wednesday. — Reuters

By AFP

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 12:07 AM

Third seed Ons Jabeur eased through to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0.

The Tunisian, 27, who won the Berlin grass-court title earlier this month, broke twice in the first set before steamrollering her opponent in the second.

Jabeur will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry, who beat Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama, in the last 32.


