Arab world No.2 Jabeur beats Kawa to reach Wimbledon third round

Their epic rivalry includes three successive Wimbledon finals from 2006 — the first two won by Federer and the last by Nadal in unforgettable fashion in 2008
Sports4 days ago
Third seed Ons Jabeur eased through to the third round of Wimbledon on Wednesday, beating Polish qualifier Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-0.
The Tunisian, 27, who won the Berlin grass-court title earlier this month, broke twice in the first set before steamrollering her opponent in the second.
Jabeur will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry, who beat Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama, in the last 32.
Sports4 days ago
Pandya’s elevation to the captaincy came on the back of his performance in leading IPL newcomers Gujarat Titans to this year’s title
Sports4 days ago
Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes in an impressive 67 off 98 balls
Sports4 days ago
The tourists were on 168-5 and led England by 137 runs when rain brought a premature halt to the day’s play
Sports4 days ago
Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord’s Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans
Sports4 days ago
Australia bowled out the hosts for 160, a potentially tricky total on a bowling-friendly Colombo pitch which the tourists overhauled with 10.3 overs to spare
Sports5 days ago
The leg-spinner has been given the all-clear to head to Saudi Arabia this weekend by both county club Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board
Sports5 days ago
She was dramatically rescued from the bottom of the pool after fainting in her solo routine
Sports5 days ago