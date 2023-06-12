APS Sports to host Women's Kabbadi League in Dubai

96 women from eight teams will compete in the league

Eight teams will take part in the Women’s Kabaddi League. — Supplied photo

APS sports, a UAE based sports event management and training company, announced would host Dubai’s first IPL-style Women’s Kabaddi League from June 16 to June 27.

In an attempt to raise the profile of this sport in the UAE, the league will feature 96 women from eight teams competing at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai.

Gujarat Lions, Great Maratha, Haryana Fighter, Rajasthan Tigers, Punjab Kings, Dubai Hawks, Tamil Legends and Delhi Kingdom will be the eight participating teams in the tournament.

APS aims to use this tournament as a platform to introduce this sport into schools, colleges and universities across the UAE, and inspire youth, especially women, to be more physically active in sports.

“Dubai is already home to several high-profile sports. Though mostly popular in India and now part of the Commonwealth Games, kabbadi is an interesting sport for everybody, regardless of age and gender," said Pradeep Nehra, founder of APS Sports.

"By bringing it to Dubai, we want to motivate women in the Middle East to take up this sport. We wish the competing players the very best.”

Kabaddi is the second most popular sport in India after cricket and is now played in more than 50 countries, having grown in stature as a mainstream sport.

Originating from India, this contact sport is played between two teams to score points by entering into the opponent's court and touching as many defence players as possible without getting caught by the opposing team.