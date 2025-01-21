AM Polo clinch UAE Polo Federation Cup title

Members of the victorious team with officials. — Supplied photo

The UAE Polo Federation Cup concluded with a spectacular final at the Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. The event, which was the biggest in its history, featured nine elite teams vying for the coveted trophy in an exhibition of world-class polo.

The final day tournament kicked off with four teams in action with El Basha Polo playing Bin Drai Polo in the first match.

The second match was between AM Polo and Abu Dhabi Polo showing remarkable skills from both sides. The final match saw an exciting clash between AM Polo emerging victorious with a score of 8/7 and Abu Dhabi Polo as runners-up.

The match showcased exceptional skills of the players, culminating in a thrilling display that captivated the audience.

"This year's UAE Polo Federation Cup exceeded expectations, delivering not only top-tier polo action but also a comprehensive experience that catered to all attendees," Nayef Bou Hamdan, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said. "Our club has continuously been at the forefront of combining premier equestrian facilities with luxury lifestyle offerings, and this event was a testament to our commitment to excellence." Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, added, "The calibre of competition this year was truly exceptional. The tournament showcased a remarkable blend of seasoned veterans and promising new talent, each bringing their own unique strengths to the field. Witnessing such fierce matches and the diverse levels of skill displayed by all teams was not only a testament to the growth of polo in the region but also a promise of the sport's bright future here. It was an honour to host such a vibrant celebration of polo at our club."