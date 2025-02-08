Alpha Ninjas make bold statement as Ultimate Golf Challenge title race heats up

The battle for supremacy in the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2 is reaching a fever pitch after a fiercely contested second round at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course.

The competition, featuring ten dedicated amateur teams featuring both men and women, delivered high-stakes drama on Thursday as the race to the UGC title tightened significantly, setting the stage for a thrilling climax.

The Noble Legacy Masters, who dominated the opening round at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht club, maintain their grip at the top of the leaderboard with 467 points, but their once-comfortable lead has shrunk to 10 points.

The Mateora Masters (457) and defending champions Tristar Gladiators (456) are now within striking distance, ensuring an electrifying finale next Thursday.

The standout story of Round 2 belonged to the Alpha Ninjas. After languishing in ninth place following Round 1, they staged a spectacular comeback, displaying remarkable resilience and skill in the better-ball four-ball format.

With four of their pairs finishing in the top five, they not only closed the gap on the leaders but also firmly established themselves as serious title contenders.

The Ninjas dominated the individual leaderboard, with Julius Dias & Connie Sayal, Samvit Chopra & Anil Shivanna, and Adele McKelvey & Vivaan Sahni all finishing on 49 points, just three behind top scorers Amir Inam & Rabindra Banthia (Mateora Masters) on 52.

Team captain Sanjay Advani summed up the team’s spirit perfectly: “As we said, don’t count us out. We kept our word. The players gave it their all, and this is the result.

“We were just warming up in Round 1, but now we’ve found our momentum, and we’re carrying it into the finale.”

Bittersweet Round

Another team to deliver a top-level performance was The A Team, who initially finished third overall on Friday. However, their final placement was affected by a scoring error on a player’s card, resulting in an unfortunate drop down the table after the scores were adjusted.

Nikhil Kohli summed up a bittersweet round for The A Team saying: “It was a total team effort, and my partnership with Nonita really clicked—that really helped. At the end of the day, I’m very happy with what we achieved as a whole.

“I think the format is beautiful because it gives everyone a chance to perform, to come back even if they are down, and it’s planned to perfection.”

Nikhil also highlighted the invaluable support system behind The A Team, praising the team owners and mentors for their encouragement.

“Aman and Ayesha have been very supportive of everyone, and they motivate us along with our mentor Badru (Hilal). It really improves your game and helps boost morale,” he said.

All Eyes on the Majlis

With around 300 points up for grabs in the final round, the Ultimate Golf Challenge is still anyone’s to win. The Majlis Course, home to the historic Hero Dubai Desert Classic, will provide the perfect backdrop for the grand conclusion of this exhilarating Season 2 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge.

Tournament Director Brandon de Souza lauded the incredible standard of play, highlighting that 37 out of 50 pairs scored 41 points or better. “The level of competition is remarkable,” he said. “It’s all set up for an unforgettable finale.”

All roads now lead to the Majlis Course for one showdown on Thursday, April 13.

Round 2 Team Standings:

(Read as Round 1 + 2 & Total score)

Noble Legacy Masters (292 + 175) 467

Mateora Masters (271 + 186) 457

Tristar Gladiators (277 – 179) 456