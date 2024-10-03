Alleged discrimination over war in Gaza to be investigated, says FIFA

Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestinian Football Association and the Palestine Olympic Committee. AFP

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 8:09 PM

FIFA's disciplinary committee will be asked to look into allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) in connection with the war in Gaza, soccer's global governing body said on Thursday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will be mandated to initiate an investigation into the alleged offence of discrimination raised by the Palestine Football Association," FIFA said in a statement.