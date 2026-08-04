Allan Nascimento, UFC fighter, found dead at 34, martial art community pay tribute

UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep on Monday, August 3, according to a statement released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

According to the UFC, Nascimento was found unresponsive on Monday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep.

"Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced dead at the scene," the organization said in a statement.

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Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021 and competed in the flyweight division. He made his most recent Octagon appearance in June against Mitch Raposo.

The Brazilian trained at the renowned Chute Boxe gym under coach Diego Lima, where he was a longtime teammate of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, UFC lightweight Elves Brener, and several other fighters.

The UFC also shared its condolences in an Instagram post, writing, "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Brazilian martial arts academy, Chute Boxe paid tribute on Instagram story, saying, "Today our team loses much more than an athlete; we lost a warrior, a friend, a dedicated competitor, and an extraordinary human being who earned the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Chute Boxe described Nascimento as an inspiration "on and off the tatami" because of his "determination, humility, respect and fighting spirit," adding, "Your name, your story and your legacy will live forever."

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the mixed martial arts community following news of Nascimento's death.

Among those paying tribute was Charles Oliveira, Brazilian mixed martial artist who wrote on social media: "Today I just want to say one thing: live your life and make the most of it because it goes by so fast."

He continued, "Today I lost a brother, an incredible guy. This hurts so much."

"I love you forever. You will never be forgotten. Chute Boxe until the very end, my brother," Oliveira added.

Another Pro MMA Fighter, Elves Brener, also paid tribute on his Instagram Story, writing, "We love you, brother! May God receive you with open arms," before adding that Nascimento "will be an eternal example to all of us."