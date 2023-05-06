Aljamain Sterling looks for respect against returning legend Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

A return to Barcelona looks most likely but given his links with Saudi Arabia, the Argentine great could well be headed to the Middle East
Henry Cejudo marched to the stage for a faceoff with his opponent and punted a pillow printed with an image of Aljamain Sterling into the crowd.
As the clock moved closer to their bantamweight title bout, hostilities finally started to flare much more than their awkward docile exchange earlier in the week inside a New Jersey hotel.
The two UFC fighters were filmed making small talk when they bumped into each other ahead of Saturday’s main event fight at UFC 288. Sterling — who once made a rather suggestive comment where Cejudo could stick his Olympic gold medal — told his challenger he appreciated him taking the fight.
Cejudo simply replied he’d been training hard and wished the champ luck.
Maybe the fighters need a trash talk boot camp.
Sterling, the 135-pound champion since 2021, caught Cejudo (16-2) by surprise when members of his crew filmed the meeting.
“I don’t like it. This is personal, You can’t do that,” Cejudo said later, laughing. “I just think he wants to make it fun. That stuff doesn’t work for me. But he did butter me up.”
The friendly chat hasn’t softened Cejudo’s feelings toward Sterling.
“In reality, I want to tear his damn face off,” Cejudo said.
OK, now they’re warming up.
Sterling (22-3) can’t be blamed for trying to catch some of the spotlight that comes with Cejudo’s return to fighting after a three-year retirement.
The 33-year-old Sterling made his debut for the promotion at UFC 170 in 2014 and only now — after three straight title fights and 19 overall — has headlined his first main card. It’s not necessarily lost on him that a big piece of that is because of who he’s facing — Cejudo, after all, is the only person to win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title. Cejudo, 36, didn’t need a tune-up to go straight to the main event.
“Sometimes you can tell who is the A side and who is the B side,” Sterling said.
Sterling, a Long Island, New York native, is trying to successfully defend the bantamweight championship for a record third time pretty much in his backyard at the Prudential Center.
Knocking out Cejudo would take Sterling to an elite level.
