Alcaraz sounds Wimbledon warning with effortless title win on grass at Queen's Club

A busy day of preps for the summer showpiece there were also victories for Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Queen's Club trophy after winning his final against Australia's Alex de Minaur. - Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 8:19 PM

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and returned to world number one.

In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

It was only Alcaraz's third tournament on grass, but the way he marched through the draw augurs well for his prospects at Wimbledon where he will be seeded number one.

That saw the 20-year-old Spaniard move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian's crown at Wimbledon. Alcaraz lost in the fourth round to Jannik Sinner last year.

“The chances don’t change so much. I mean, Novak is coming to Wimbledon,” Alcaraz said. “Right now I’m feeling better than the beginning of the week, that’s obvious.

“Of course, recovering the No. 1 before Wimbledon, it gives you extra motivation, it gives you extra confidence coming into Wimbledon. But it doesn’t change too much if I play Wimbledon as the No. 2 or the No. 1.”

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy," Alcaraz said. “It was special to play here where so many legends have won. To see my name surrounded by the great champions is amazing.”

On a busy day for tennis across Europe Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik battled his way past third seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 6-3 thanks to two service breaks to win the Halle Open title on Sunday, his first on grass just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

It was also the 26-year-old's second tour title after his win in Montpellier in 2022.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko returns a shot to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the women's singles final at Birmingham's Edgbaston Priory Club. - AP

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback to beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday to win her second title on grass.

In a battle of the top two seeds and former French Open champions, it was the second-seeded Latvian who came out on top, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker.

Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row.

“I was really close from 5-1 to 5-4 but then I managed somehow and I’m really, really happy about it,” said Ostapenko, who had four three-set matches before the final.

“I was fighting every match. I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets. It’s a great preparation for Wimbledon and there’s still a couple of things I can do better.”

It was Ostapenko’s sixth singles title and her second on grass after triumphing at Eastbourne in 2021.

Over in Berlin two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London.

The 33-year-old Czech, who had also beat Vekic en route to the title in Miami this year, was too strong for the Croat in the first set with the 26-year-old struggling with her forehand.

Kvitova found herself a break down early in the second set but battled back from 5-3 and moved 6-5 up with an ace.

Vekic, who has shot up the rankings from 69th to 23rd this season following an Australian Open quarter-final spot and a title in Monterrey, forced a tiebreak.

She was beaten, however, with a thundering Kvitova forehand on the first match point.