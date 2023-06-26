Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia in the future

Triveni Continental Kings and UpGrad Mumba Masters earned one point each after ending their match in a 3-3 tie
World number one Carlos Alcaraz has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund.
Reports earlier this year said Jeddah was among the bidders for the ATP's Next Gen Finals which features the top Under-21 players.
ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told the Financial Times last week he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.
The report quoted Gaudenzi as saying any potential investors had to respect the history of the sport and work with current stakeholders.
Alcaraz said Saudi Arabia has "the power to have a lot of tournaments".
"I've never played an official tournament over there, and let's see how it is going to be in the future," he said after his Queen's Club win on Sunday.
"But, well, I have no doubts that I'll play over there in the future.".
While Saudi Arabia has not hosted an ATP tournament several top players including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have competed in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition last year.
ALSO READ
Talk of a potential partnership comes after the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.
Saudi Arabia has also invested huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing.
Triveni Continental Kings and UpGrad Mumba Masters earned one point each after ending their match in a 3-3 tie
Royal winners at the royal meeting are extremely special said Tom Marquand after riding Desert Hero to give King Charles a first victory as the reigning monarch
IOC's extraordinary session rubber-stamped an executive board recommendation by 69 votes to one to withdraw the IBA's recognition
Former New Zealand cricketer says hosts will be even more aggressive in the second match of the series which starts at Lord's on June 28
Contends that if the Australian can win without the two performing at high level is always a positive
A joint venture by Tech Mahindra and global body FIDE, this new league turns chess into a more exciting game as a team sport
Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan, daughter of the Late Sheikh Hamdan was present to welcome the Shawell stable-owned galloper into the winner's enclosure
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has questioned whether “Bazball” — as England's new style has been labeled — was the optimal way to play the Test series