Al Qubaisi family set to compete in Formula Regional Asian Championship

Khaled Al Qubaisi, Amna Al Qubaisi, and Hamda Al Qubaisi. — Supplied photo

Dubai - Khaled, Amna, and Hamda prepare to race

Abu Dhabi Racing, in collaboration with PREMA Racing, will field three cars for the upcoming Formula Regional Asian Championship, previously named Asian Formula 3, with the first round taking place around Yas Marina Circuit.

The entry will feature three race cars for the Emirati racing family of Khaled Al Qubaisi, Amna Al Qubaisi, and Hamda Al Qubaisi.

Returning to the series after his debut last year, accomplished GT racer Khaled Al Qubaisi will be joined by his two daughters starting from the opening round at their home venue, Yas Marina Circuit. The season will also feature three rounds in Dubai, where Al Qubaisi won last year’s 24-hour race.

Returning to action in the series, 21-year-old Amna Al Qubaisi will be at her second season in the series. She will be competing alongside her 19-year-old sibling Hamda, who delivered an impressive season in the 2021 Italian Formula 4 Championship with one overall podium to her name. It will be the first competitive outing in the challenging Formula Regional Tatuus machinery for her.

Abu Dhabi Racing is an initiative to bolster the Emirate’s presence and become a formidable name in the world of Motorsport, supported by top partners Strata, Kaspersky, and, their newest partner, Kapci Coatings.

Rene Rosin, PREMA Team Principal, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Racing and the Al Qubaisi family. We worked with Khaled, Amna, and Hamda several times during the years, and it will be special to field them all together this time. We are also strong supporters of the Formula Regional Asian Championship. Our experience last year was extremely positive, so we are looking forward to another highly-competitive season.”

The Formula Regional Asian Championship kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit on January 21, followed by three rounds in Dubai before returning to the Abu Dhabi circuit for the final round on February 18, alongside the Asian Le Mans Series.