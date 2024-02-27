Al Bloushi among trio of exciting UAE prospects on 'Rising Stars Arabia 3' card

The Pegasus Cup runner-up edges reigning Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro in a thrilling finish at Riyadh
Abu Dhabi is set to host the much-anticipated third instalment of “Rising Stars Arabia”, a renowned boxing series that showcases emerging Arab boxing talent to a global audience.
Scheduled for Saturday 2 March, this event will take place against the picturesque backdrop of Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.
Rising Stars Arabia 3 further promotes the emirate’s position as a premier global sports hub for major global events – adding to the ever-growing sports fixtures such as the UFC, NBA and Formula 1 all showcase events in Abu Dhabi.
The roster of electrifying boxing match-ups will be headlined by Moroccan super featherweight Jaouad “The Moroccan Bomber” Belmehdi (19-1-3, 9 KOs) and undefeated Alfred Lamptey (13-0, 9 KOs). of Ghana.
Belmehdi is a former French Lightweight Champion who is riding a three-fight win streak. His most notable victories have come against 17-1 James Chereji, 13-1-1 Sebri Sediri (TKO1), and 19-2 Meyyl Vegas (TKO4). The 21-year-old Lamptey is a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth and Ghana super featherweight champion.
Alongside top-tier boxers from Iraq, Egypt and Saudi three Emirati boxers including the acclaimed Fahad ‘Kid Emirati’ Al-Baloushi (13-1, 3 KOs), boasting the most professional fights for an Emirati boxer, as well as promising talents including the UAE’s super flyweight sensation, Sultan Al-Nuaimi (10-0, 6 KOs) and Fahd Khouri, will fight on the eleven-bout card.
One of the most anticipated match-ups on the undercard is a 10-round welterweight clash between Egyptian welterweight Abdumonem “Braveheart” Said (23-3-1, 11 KOs), a former Egyptian Super Welterweight Champion, and undefeated Indian Faizan Anwar (16-0, 8 KOs).
Organisers have cautioned that the card is subject to change.
Promoted by AAM Seddiqi Sports and hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event will showcase the skill and determination of Arab boxing talent on a global stage, offering an opportunity to elevate the profile of boxing within the region and to nurture a culture of professional boxing both locally and internationally.
Rising Stars Arabia 3 promises not only a thrilling boxing spectacle but also an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in a world of excitement in Abu Dhabi.
They can create cherished memories at attractions like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, YAS Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi and take part in an impressive selection of sports clubs and experiences. From water sports and golfing to cycling, karting and beyond - boxing fans and sports enthusiasts can enjoy the perfect outdoor weather during their stay in the emirate.
Rising Stars Arabia 3 will be streamed live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV. The card starts at 8 p.m. UAE.
ALSO READ
The Pegasus Cup runner-up edges reigning Dubai World Cup champion Ushba Tesoro in a thrilling finish at Riyadh
Mell Russ best in Division B while Candice Sauvan tops 21 and under Junior Division
The Italian reveals how she was able to overcome adversity and make a stunning comeback at the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Tennis Championships
Pep Guardiola’s team had to contend with local fireworks and a misfiring Erling Haaland for a one-goal victory
Dubai based Jeev Milkha Singh shoots another under par round to be in tied 39th at $2 million International Series - Oman
Gallant Iran denied by last gasp goal against the South Americans in Dubai
Godolphin handler sweeps three of the four Group contests as Bahrain's Fawzi Nass saddles Manama Gold to third win in Dubai
Eighteen-year-old Czech became the youngest finalist since Alcaraz when he defeat French veteran Monfils at the Qatar Open