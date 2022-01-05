Al Attiyah wins Dakar fourth stage

India's first-class competition was scheduled to start this month
Sports5 hours ago
Dakar Rally leader Nasser Al Attiyah took Wednesday's fourth stage in Riyadh after Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was caught out by a speeding penalty.
The home hope led the timings after the 465 kilometre trek across the desert from Qaisumah.
But a two minute sanction dropped him down to fifth, with Al Attiyah handed the stage to add to his success in the prologue and first stage.
Al Attiyah explained the inherited win had come at a price.
"We tried to set a high pace, but our plan was not having to open tomorrow (Thursday) because there will be no bikes and, therefore, no tracks," he said.
"But, even if we falter a bit tomorrow in these conditions, it will put us in a favourable position for the next day."
The Qatari, seeking a fourth Dakar title behind the wheel of a Toyota, pulled a further 25 seconds clear of Sebastien Loeb in the overall car rankings to lead the French rally star by 38mins 05sec.
Loeb, runner-up in the stage ahead of Carlos Sainz in Audi's new hybrid, had his prospects of overall victory dented on Tuesday after his car's propshaft broke after just 10km into the third stage.
In the bikes category Spain's Joan Barreda Bort notched up his second stage win in three days -- his 29th career special stage win in the race -- with Chile's Pablo Quintanilla in second.
Briton Sam Sunderland leads the overall standingd by three minutes over 2018 winner Matthias Walkner of Austria.
India's first-class competition was scheduled to start this month
Sports5 hours ago
All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption
Sports5 hours ago
The Sydney Test was a milestone for Joe Root, leading England for a record 60th Test — passing Alastair Cook's captaincy mark of 59 games in charge
Sports5 hours ago
The 11th edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award will celebrate its winners at a glittering presentation ceremony on Sunday
Sports6 hours ago
While Sainz, 59 and a three-time Dakar winner, celebrated his 40th career stage win Nasser Al Attiyah tightened his grip on the overall lead
Sports1 day ago
The 47-year-old Frenchman finished three minutes and 28 seconds ahead of the Toyota driver
Sports2 days ago
UAE’s Khalid Al Qassimi suffers early blow with broken gearbox
Sports2 days ago
The tourists were 175 for two at the close of play, trailing New Zealand by 153 with eight wickets in hand and the pitch playing true
Sports2 days ago