Al Ain Fondo Race a resounding success

Riders take part in the Daman Al Ain Fondo Race. — Supplied photo

Dubai - The inaugural event, organised by Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, witnesses strong participation from professional and amateur riders

By Team KT Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 10:29 PM

The Daman Al Ain Fondo Race was a resounding success with the event witnessing a strong participation from professional as well as amateur riders.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Daman, the National Health Insurance Company, the first edition of the event saw a large number of riders take part. The riders rode through the Al Ain Cycling Track which passed through various landmarks in the garden city.

The purpose of the event was to motivate the community to practice cycling and make it a way of life and also encourage and engage them to the sport.

Sports in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in general, including cycling, enjoys the support of the rational leadership through the establishment of races and events of all kinds, as well as the provision of modern and safe tracks in all regions of the emirate to encourage practicing this sport and motivating the community to adopt it as part of their daily activities because of its many benefits,” said Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club.

He added that the club is keen to hold various races and events that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi's position on the map of international sports in general, and cycling in particular, in light of the emirate's orientations as a bicycle-friendly city and the potentials it provides for holding such races.

Al-Khyeli praised the strong infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, including tracks and bicycle routes, which were built according to the best and latest international standards, and on which international, regional and local championships are held in the emirate, including the UAE Tour.

He stressed the club's keenness to motivate citizens and residents to follow a more active and joyful lifestyle, and to provide modern tracks and paths in various regions of the emirate dedicated to cycling and using them for daily transportation .

Al-Khyeli commended the efforts and support of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command and the Integrated Transport Center Abu Dhabi (ITC), for closing roads and securing the success of the race, and also thanked marshals and both Wolfi’s, and Crank Masters Cycling Shops.