AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro jiu-jitsu kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

He was discharged from hospital on Thursday after being diagnosed with pneumonia
The latest edition of the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro jiu-jitsu competitions, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in partnership with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), will be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Zayed Sports City on Saturday and Sunday.
Hundreds of players from various clubs and academies will engage in intense mat fights over the course of two days for attractive prize money and points in the annual AJP ranking.
Open to all nationalities, the championship will draw the world's top-ranked players to compete in the Kids, Youth, Amateurs, Professionals and Masters divisions, as they find it a perfect opportunity to test their skills ahead of the upcoming Jiu-Jitsu World Championship and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
“The AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro is in line with our vision to stage a range of international competitions that bring the top jiu-jitsu athletes to Abu Dhabi, the global jiu-jitsu capital,” said Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAEJJF.
“We are just a few weeks away from the start of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the participants are keen to sharpen the technical prowess that qualifies them to compete at the highest levels. The two-day event on the weekend is an ideal platform for them to train and will take them a step closer to achieving their goals.”
In turn, Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager at the AJP, said: “The Asia Continental Pro is part of a series of championships AJP organises across multiple locations in the world. This year we have planned five AJP Tour events in the UAE attracting the top-ranked players. We have experienced an increased demand from the players for the Asia Continental Pro Championship as the winners could win 1,400 ranking points.”
The competitions for the Teens (Grey, Yellow, Orange & Green), Youth (White, Blue & Purple), and Men's Master's (Blue, Purple, Brown & Black) categories will take place on the first day of the championship, while the Amateur (Blue) and Professional (Purple, Brown & Black) categories for both men and women will compete on the second day.
