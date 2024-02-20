UAE

Afzal Basira beat Rajgan Cricket Club to lift Chinar Super League crown

Afzal Basira defeated Rajgan Cricket Club by 26 runs to claim the crown

By Team KT

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 7:59 PM

The 45-day Chinar Sports Festival of the divided Kashmiri community living in the UAE was a big success. The Chinar Sports Festival concluded with the final of the Chinar Super League Season 6, which was won by Afzal Basira.

Afzal Basira defeated Rajgan Cricket Club by 26 runs to claim the crown.

Batting first, Afzal Basira scored 98 runs in six overs while Rajgan CC could only manage 72.

Umar Gujjar claimed the Player of the Tournament and the best bowler awards.

Members of the Kashmiri community living in the UAE generously offered their support in organising the event.


