Royal Rumble in KSA: WWE superstars lead community initiatives in Saudi Arabia

WWE continued to expand its community efforts in Saudi Arabia with a series of impactful initiatives held alongside its recent visit to the Kingdom. The activities highlighted WWE’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility, inclusion, and youth engagement across the region.

As part of the visit, several WWE Superstars took part in a school anti-bullying initiative aimed at promoting kindness and positive behavior among young students. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae visited Al Malqa School, where they hosted an interactive anti-bullying seminar and met with students, sharing personal experiences and encouraging confidence, respect, and teamwork.

WWE also partnered with Special Olympics Saudi Arabia for a Unified Basketball session that brought together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Kairi Sane, and Jordynne Grace joined Special Olympics KSA athletes on the court, reinforcing messages of inclusion, unity, and the power of sport to bring communities together.

In addition, WWE Superstars visited Alfaisal University, where they participated in a meal-pack initiative designed to support local families in need. The hands-on activity allowed Superstars to work directly with students and volunteers, emphasizing the importance of giving back and community service.

Rounding out the initiatives, WWE talents made a Make-A-Wish-style hospital visit to Dr Mohammed AlFagih Hospital, where they spent time with children battling critical illnesses. The visit aimed to lift spirits and create memorable moments for young patients and their families.

