Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

The 20-year-old Kostyuk collapsed to the court sobbing after winning the final of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas 6-3, 7-5
Afghanistan announced on Tuesday it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 internationals in Sharjah later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbours.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said its home season will start with the series against Pakistan.
"Afghanistan's international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29," said a ACB release.
Afghanistan was due to start its season with a One-Day International series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country.
Cricket Australia had also refused to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021 for the same reason.
ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf welcomed Pakistan's decision to play his team.
"We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board's willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighbouring countries," Ashraf said in the statement.
Afghanistan has played Pakistan in three Twenty20 internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries.
