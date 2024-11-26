Adrian Otaegui to fly UAE flag in global golf, aiming for Olympic glory

Spaniard full of praise for the country: 'I love its culture and transformation into one of the most innovative nations over the past 50 years’
Adrián Otaegui, the talented Spanish professional golfer from San Sebastián, has set his sights on representing the UAE on the global stage.
With five DP World Tour victories to his name, Otaegui, 32 years-old, is determined to raise the UAE flag on the podium at international tournaments and, ultimately, secure an Olympic medal for the country.
“The UAE is my home,” Otaegui said with pride. “I love its culture and the way it has become one of the most innovative nations over the past 50 years. My goal is to represent the UAE globally, win an Olympic medal, and raise its flag on the podium.”
Otaegui has spent the past 13 years living in the UAE, a country he now proudly calls home. His deep connection to the nation led to his appointment as an ambassador for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), where he works alongside the National Team to mentor young Emirati golfers.
His passion for the development of the sport in the Emirates is evident, especially in his role as a partner in the UAE Golfers of Determination Programme, launched in 2021 to empower people of determination through golf.
Otaegui’s commitment to growing the game in the UAE extends beyond just playing—it’s about inspiring the next generation of Emirati golfers.
“I feel that young Emirati golfers need a role model to look up to, someone who can inspire them to develop and enhance their skills,” he said. “I am excited to contribute to the growth of golf in the UAE and to help the EGF build an elite programme that will create future champions.”
Otaegui’s remarks followed the EGF's announcement that the global golf star will represent the UAE as a professional golfer on all international tours, beginning with his participation in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa from 5th - 8th December, 2024.
The announcement of Otaegui’s new role as a representative of the UAE was made during a press conference at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) in Dubai.
The event was attended by several key figures, including Major General Pilot (Ret.) Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-President of the Emirates Golf Federation, and Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation.
“This is a remarkable achievement, not only for Adrian but for golf in the UAE,” said Alhashmi. “We are committed to continuing to develop and promote this sport to the highest international standards.
“Adrian’s integrity on and off the course is the standard we aim to instil in all our players. We wish him and his team the best of luck and look forward to seeing more accomplishments in the near future.”
Otaegui’s journey to this point has been nothing short of extraordinary. Starting with early triumphs as an amateur, he won the British Boys Championship in 2010 and the Spanish Amateur Championship three times (2008, 2010, 2011).
His first major professional success came at the age of 19 when he secured a spot on the DP World Tour in 2011. Since then, he has accumulated an impressive five victories on the DP World Tour, including titles at the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in Germany (2017), the Belgian Knockout (2018), the Scottish Championship (2020), the Estrella Damm N. A. Andalucía (Delete Valderrama) Masters (2022), and most recently, the Volvo China Open (2024).
Otaegui’s decision to represent the UAE on all international professional golf tours - starting with his participation in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December - marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, both for his career and for golf in the UAE.
With his dedication to excellence and his passion for developing young talent, Otaegui is poised to become an even greater ambassador for the game and for the UAE on the world stage.
