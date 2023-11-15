Adina and friends win Montgomerie’s Lady Captain send-off event

The winning team, left to right: Anna Gorter, Valerie Bujsaim, Montgomerie Golf Club Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier, Aksana Masoner and Adina Cameron.- Supplied photo

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 10:06 PM

Adina Cameron, Anna Gorter, Valerie Bujsaim and Aksana Masoner joined forces to win the Lady Captain’s Day tournament hosted by outgoing captain Ingrid Kruidenier of The Montgomerie Golf Club.

Ten teams competed in this Member’s Tournament with a small number of VIP guest invites as a thank you from the Lady Captain.

The format was a Fourball Scramble ‘with a Twist’ with Stableford scoring.

All players teed off and the best drive was selected.

The ‘Twist’ was that on the first hole the best three scores counted, the second hole saw the best two scores to count, the third hole was just one score to count from the team. This rotation was repeated for holes 4, 5 and 6 and then across all 18 holes.

The winners scored 94 Stableford points to win by three points from BC. altussen, A. Spruit, S. Van Der Tol and L. Donald. 91.

On December 9, the Lady Captai Ingrid will hand over responsibilities to her successor Sang-Hee Cavanaugh.

Ingrid thanked all the ladies for creating such a very special atmosphere in the Ladies Section at Montgomerie Golf Club and said she was looking forward to this continuing under Sang-Hee’s Lady Captaincy.

Ingrid received a scrapbook gift from all the ladies.

Team results

(Stableford Points)

A. Cameron, A. Gorter, V. Bujsaim and A. Masoner 94.

C. Baltussen, A. Spruit, S. Van Der Tol and L. Donald. 91.

Straightest Drive, Hole 1, W. Reithofer.

Nearest in Two, Hole 2, P. Fleury.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 8 (Handicap 20 & less), M. Anneler.

Nearest the Wooden Shoes, Hole 13, A. Poulsson.

Nearest the Pin, Hole 17th (Handicap 20.1 and above), A. Masoner.