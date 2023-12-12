Adele McKelvey completes hat-trick of titles in The Els Club Championships

The 17-year-old student from Dubai College upstaged a strong field led by Eva Giuliani in Thailand
Adele McKelvey and Adrian Larsson beat off some strong competition to win the men’s and ladies' Club Championships at The Els Club, Dubai.
Played over 36 holes, the event attracted a field of 107 members who competed in challenging but fair conditions with the greens rolling nicely.
Adele had rounds of 81 and 83 for a total of 164 to be crowned Ladies Club Champion for the third time.
Adrian handed in scores of 73 and 75 for a total of 148 and a two-shot victory from Barry Pavic in the men’s category.
The prizes were presented by James Ashman, Tournament and Experience Manager and Tom Rourke, General Manager.
James commented: “Many congratulations to our two champions in this flagship member’s tournament of the season.
“Special mention to Adele for this her third victory in the Ladies’ Club Championship. An acknowledgement also to our partners Prosports International and Radisson Damac Hills for their continued support of our member’s events.”
Results
Men’s Club Championship Club Champion: Adrian Larsson (73 + 75 = 148)
2nd Place: Barry Pavic (76 + 74 = 150)
3rd Place: Ahmed Naim (74 + 77 = 151)
Men’s Handicap Cup Winner: Colin Cordery (72 + 72 = 144)
2nd Place: Alain DelaCourte (71 + 74 = 145)
3rd Place: Johan Llenas (72 + 74 = 146)
Ladies Club Championship Club Champion: Adele McKelvey (81 + 83 = 164)
2nd Place: Lili Brecken (85 +87 = 172)
