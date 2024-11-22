Adam Bresnu shines bright with gold at Pan Arab Golf Championship in Ajman

The podium positions for Gold, Silver and Bronze, for Team Morocco, Team UAE and Team Qatar respectively at the closing ceremony of the 43rd edition of the Pan Arab Golf Championships at Al Zorah Golf and Yacht Club, Ajman. - Supplied photo

Moroccan golf sensation Adam Bresnu made his mark by clinching the Gold Medal at the 43rd Pan Arab Golf Championship, firing a stunning 16-under-par 200 at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, UAE!

Bresnu, 20, who’s currently the No. 1 ranked golfer in US collegiate golf (NJCAA), dominated the field with rounds of 65, 68, and 67, securing a seven-shot victory over his Moroccan teammates El Medhi Fakori and Hugo Mazen Trommetter.

The Moroccan team swept the podium, taking all three spots in the Men’s Individual Division, while Team Morocco also claimed the Gold in the Team competition. With a score of 612, they outpaced the UAE (Silver) and Qatar (Bronze), who finished just five shots behind.

Bresnu’s dominant performance was nothing short of impressive: 20 birdies, 30 pars, and just four bogeys over 54 holes.

Team UAE with Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, General Abdullah Alhashmi after the prize presentation ceremony. - Supplied photo

This remarkable display not only highlights his bright future but also cements his place as a rising star in the game, further solidifying Morocco’s dominance in this thrilling championship.

Leading UAE players in the Men’s Individual were Ahmad Skaik (69, 71 and 72) and Rayan Ahmed (68, 74 and 70) who both finished on four under par, 212, in a share of seventh place.

Sam Mullane (74, 72 and 69 = 215) had the best individual score on the final day for Team UAE, a 69, to finish in tied ninth on one under par 215, with Jonathan Selvaraj, the fourth player in the UAE Team, in sole 13th on four over par, after rounds of 75, 73 and 72, for a total of 220.

Play for the Men’s Championship was over the Black Tee course measuring 7,169 yards and playing a Par 72.

The Championship was over three rounds for the Men’s Division with the best three scores from the team of four players, counting towards the team score.

Results

(Par 72)

Men’s Individual

Bresnu (Morocco) 65. 68. 67. 200.

Fakori (Morocco) 69. 70. 68. 207.

M. Trommetter (Morocco) 70. 68. 69. 207.

Team Men’s

(Total of 12 Teams, Best 3 from 4)

Morocco 204. 204. 204. 612.

UAE 211. 216. 211. 638.

Qatar 212. 216. 215. 643.

Egypt 222. 215. 221. 658.