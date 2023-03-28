ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup: Sethi, Sharma star as UAE records big win over Kuwait

Shrey Sethi.

Skipper Shrey Sethi scored a half-century and Yug Jai Sharma came up with a fine spell to help the UAE score an emphatic win over Kuwait in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup being hosted by Bahrain Cricket Federation at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds in Sharjah.

Sethi struck 60, while Sharma took 3-20 as the UAE beat Kuwait by a comprehensive 140 runs.

Qatar outplayed Saudi Arabia by six wickets through skipper Taha Shahbaz’s spectacular all-round show that included a deadly spell of 5 for 14 and a fine knock of 65.

Oman defeated Bahrain by two wickets in a well-fought match.

BRIEF SCORES

UAE 230 in 35 overs (Akshat Rai 25, Shrey Sethi 60, Yayin Kiran Rai 43, Uddish Suri 30; Rudransh Panchal 3-36, Dhaksh Lakshman Dheeraj 2-47)

Kuwait 90 in 35 overs (Farhan Altaf Sain 31; Yug Jai Sharma 3-20, Ismail Abdullah 2-17, Akshat Rai 27)

Man of the Match: Shrey Sethi

Oman beat Bahrain by 2 wickets.

Bahrain 179-6 in 35 overs (Aryan Ashwin 61, Muhammed Basil Abdul Hakkim 31; Prathieshhema Ramesh 2-30)

Oman 180-8 in 34.3 overs (Kriv Rajesh Patel 36, Kavish Rajeshkumar Shah 33; Vishwaesh Gurumurthy 3-40, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju 2-25)

Man of the Match: Kriv Rajesh Patel

Qatar beat Saudi Arabia by 6 wickets.

Saudi Arabia 172-9 in 34.5 overs (Hashir Ahmad Sajjad 57; Fahad Munir 43; Taha Shabbaz 5-14)

Qatar 176-4 in 33.4 overs (Shaikh Zayed Hussain 51, Taha Shahbaz 65)

Man of the Match: Taha Shahbaz