ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup: Sethi, Sharma star as UAE records big win over Kuwait

The winner not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell
Skipper Shrey Sethi scored a half-century and Yug Jai Sharma came up with a fine spell to help the UAE score an emphatic win over Kuwait in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup being hosted by Bahrain Cricket Federation at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds in Sharjah.
Sethi struck 60, while Sharma took 3-20 as the UAE beat Kuwait by a comprehensive 140 runs.
Qatar outplayed Saudi Arabia by six wickets through skipper Taha Shahbaz’s spectacular all-round show that included a deadly spell of 5 for 14 and a fine knock of 65.
Oman defeated Bahrain by two wickets in a well-fought match.
BRIEF SCORES
UAE beat Kuwait by 140 runs.
UAE 230 in 35 overs (Akshat Rai 25, Shrey Sethi 60, Yayin Kiran Rai 43, Uddish Suri 30; Rudransh Panchal 3-36, Dhaksh Lakshman Dheeraj 2-47)
Kuwait 90 in 35 overs (Farhan Altaf Sain 31; Yug Jai Sharma 3-20, Ismail Abdullah 2-17, Akshat Rai 27)
Man of the Match: Shrey Sethi
Oman beat Bahrain by 2 wickets.
Bahrain 179-6 in 35 overs (Aryan Ashwin 61, Muhammed Basil Abdul Hakkim 31; Prathieshhema Ramesh 2-30)
Oman 180-8 in 34.3 overs (Kriv Rajesh Patel 36, Kavish Rajeshkumar Shah 33; Vishwaesh Gurumurthy 3-40, Sai Sarthak Vaddiraju 2-25)
Man of the Match: Kriv Rajesh Patel
Qatar beat Saudi Arabia by 6 wickets.
Saudi Arabia 172-9 in 34.5 overs (Hashir Ahmad Sajjad 57; Fahad Munir 43; Taha Shabbaz 5-14)
Qatar 176-4 in 33.4 overs (Shaikh Zayed Hussain 51, Taha Shahbaz 65)
Man of the Match: Taha Shahbaz
The winner not only surprised a quality field, but also Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum, who has taken over the operations of Shadwell
She wins gold in the 48 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships
The first game of the three-match T20 series will take place on Friday
The aftermath of the defeat to Argentina on penalties has been turbulent with several big names retiring from the game
The world No.1 added that the injury would also keep her out of Poland's Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in mid-April
The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia
Usyk, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, will now seek to defend his belts against Britain's Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger
Those who want to buy United have to declare their offer to Raine, the merchant bank brought in to assist the club, by 2100 GMT (1 am UAE Time, Thursday) on Wednesday