ACC adds exclusive reserve day for Indo-Pak 'Super Four' clash in Asia Cup

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday decided to add an exclusive reserve day for the Asia Cup's Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled for September 10, on Sunday.
However, there will not be a reserve day for any of the other Super 4 matches in Sri Lanka.
It means that if the rain plays spoilsport during marquee clash on September 10, the match can be resumed from the point it was halted on the very next day.
"A reserve day has been incorporated for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4’s match between Pakistan and India scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo," the ACC said in a statement.
"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pakistan vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," the statement added.
The Asia Cup final, to be played on September 17, already has been provided with a reserve day considering the heavy rains in the Lankan capital.
In such an eventuality, the ACC said spectators can hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid on the reserve day.
Recently, the PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf had written to ACC chairman Jay Shah, demanding compensation for allegedly losing out considerable money on gate receipts due to poor crowd response for matches in the island nation.
The group league match between the arch-rivals had to be called off after a steady downpour after the end of Indian innings in which they scored 266.
While there is not even remotest of chance of ACC giving any compensation to PCB, the reserve day is the most amicable settlement that could have been reached amidst rising tension between continental body and the tournament hosts.
