ACA unveils multi-million dollar plan to promote cricket in Africa

The 10-year partnership, commencing in 2023, aims at providing opportunities to budding cricketers in the cricket loving continent of Africa

Cassim Suliman (CEO Africa Cricket Association) along with Corcom Media’s co-founders Vivek Tiwari (left) and Nirala Singh (right) after signing a 10-year partnership to develop cricket in Africa. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 4:05 PM

Corcom Media Ventures (CMV), a global sports management company with offices in Mumbai, Dubai and Johannesburg, has inked a multi-million dollar deal with Africa Cricket Association (ACA) to organise, host, produce, distribute and monetize upcoming tournaments in Africa, including the popular Africa Cup T20, African Premier League T20 and Women’s Africa Cup T20.

The 10-year partnership, commencing in 2023, aims at providing opportunities to budding cricketers in the cricket loving continent of Africa, in line with ICC’s vision of turning cricket into a global sport and ensuring that it will soon be part of the Olympics.

"We are pleased to welcome Corcom Media Ventures as a long-term strategic partner of ACA," Cassim Suliman, CEO of Africa Cricket Association, said in a press release. "The core ACA values of endurance and perseverance resonate strongly at Corcom. They will deliver multiple events across men’s and women’s formats to support the long-term growth of cricket in Africa,” he explained.

Corcom has already hosted the first edition of the Africa Cup T20 in September 2022 in Benoni (South Africa). It saw eight associate African national teams (Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana and Mozambique) battle for honours.

The tournament was shown live in 157 countries and territories, with SuperSports (South & Sub Saharan Africa), Sony Sports Network (Indian sub-continent), Dubai Sports (MENA & Europe), Premier Sports now Viaplay Sports (UK & Ireland), Willow TV (USA and Canada), Yupp TV (Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia & Singapore), Flow Sports (Caribbean).

"This is an important milestone for us at Corcom. We are pleased with this partnership and are confident of giving cricket a huge boost in Africa and budding players the platform to showcase their talent to the world,” promised Nirala Singh, Co-Founder of Corcom Media.

“Corcom has been designing and delivering global sporting events for several years now, including multiple national and international leagues, large-scale sponsorships and activation programs,” added Vivek Tiwari, also Co-Founder at Corcom.