Abu Dhabi's Cranleigh School max British Schools Middle East (BSME) Golf Open

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, winners of the British Schools Middle East (BSME) Golf Open held at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, with School Principal, Tracy Crowder-Cloe. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 9:03 PM

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, scored a cumulative 324 Stableford points to win the Team Division in the 36-hole 7th edition of the British Schools Middle East Golf Open, held at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club in Abu Dhabi.

An enthusiastic field of 76 students, representing 16 schools from Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, competed in the tournament that was hosted by Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, and who responsible for all the local arrangements.

The play was in two shotgun starts each day over two loops of the nine-hole course. The first group teed off at 8.30 am and the second at 1 pm.

The format was a Full Handicap Index for all players, with Boy’s, Girl’s and Gross Divisions. The age of the players was from 10 years up to the final year of Senior School.

Cranleigh School won by five points with the best four scores from the school, with Brighton College, Abu Dhabi, in second with 319 points.

The individual Gross Division was won by 15-year-old Zurich Kanokpornvasin (Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi) with rounds of 68 and 72 gross for a four-under-par total of 140. Zurich plays off a +2 handicap at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi. Runner-up in this Division was Lara El Chaib (British School of Al Khubairat) with rounds of 74 and 68.

Other impressive gross scores were from Victor Larsson (GEMS First Point School) with a plus two 36-hole total of 146 and Oscar Craig (GEMS First Point School) a further shot back with rounds of 73 and 74.

The shot of the tournament was a hole-in-one on the par three third Hole in the first loop of today’s second round, by Erin Josipa Rotkvic representing Repton School, Abu Dhabi. She hit an eight iron and it was Erin’s first career hole-in-one.

David Funston, Head of Prep School Physical Education, Cranleigh School, said: “We are delighted to have such local and regional support for this year’s BSME Golf Open. We congratulate all players at all levels for playing, as well as thanking all the schools, especially the teachers and parents, for their encouragement.”

The participating schools were Brighton College, Abu Dhabi, Brighton College, Dubai, British International School, Abu Dhabi, British School Muscat, British School of Dhahran, Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi, Dubai English Speaking College, GEMS First Point School, GEMS Wellington International School, Hartland International School, Jumeirah College, Nun Academy, Repton School, Abu Dhabi, Safa Community School, St Christopher’s School, Bahrain and The British School Al Khubairat.

The prizes were presented by Tracy Crowder-Cloe, the Principal of Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi.

Results

Team Stableford (Best Four Scores, Stableford Points)

Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi 324 (164 – 160).

Brighton College, Abu Dhabi 319 (152. 167).

Dubai English Speaking College 312 (154. 158).

GEMS First Point School 307 (155. 152).

Gross Division

Kanokpornvasin (Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi) 68. 72. 140.

El Chaib (British School Al Khubairat) 74. 68. 142.

Larsson (GEMS First Point School) 77. 69. 146.

Craig (GEMS First Point School) 73. 74. 147.

Boy’s Division A (10 Handicap and under, Stableford Points).

Jaggi (Safa Community School) 36. 37. 73.

Choudry (Brighton College, Dubai) 36. 35. 71.

Boy’s Division B (11 Handicap and above, Stableford Points)

Pope (Brighton College, Abu Dhabi) 46. 48. 94.

Foxton (Dubai English Speaking College) 46. 42. 88.

Hearn (Safa Community School) 37. 47. 84.

Girls’ Division (All Handicaps)

Camurlu (Brighton College, Abu Dhabi) 47. 38. 85.

Chin (Cranleigh School, Abu Dhabi) 42. 42. 84.