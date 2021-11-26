Abu Dhabi: World's fastest man in 2021 wins ADNOC Marathon

With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the Englishman smashed Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes
Sports1 day ago
Kenyan athletes took the top honours in both the men’s and women’s categories of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.
Titus Ekiru, world’s fastest man of 2021 in the marathon category, won with a timing of 2.06.13. Ekiru is currently ranked as the world’s 5th best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include first place in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon, and 2017 Seville Marathon.
Meanwhile, Judith Jeptum Korir clinched the women’s race with a time of 2.22.30.
ALSO READ:
This morning, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, managing director and group CEO of ADNOC, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the start of the marathon.
With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the Englishman smashed Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes
Sports1 day ago
Carlsen is relishing the chance to play his part in UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations
Sports1 day ago
Shreyas Iyer set to make his Test debut
Sports2 days ago
The 55-year-old was England’s bowling coach during their 2005 Ashes series success and subsequently took up a similar role with Australia
Sports2 days ago
The Italians were outclassed 4-0 by Chelsea
Sports2 days ago
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen takes on Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi at Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports2 days ago
The France and Manchester United superstar also presented them with gifts and posed for photographs
Sports2 days ago
The top seed kept off a late charge from India’s Ankita Raina before advancing 6-1, 7-6 (6)
Sports2 days ago