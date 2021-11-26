Abu Dhabi: World's fastest man in 2021 wins ADNOC Marathon

Kenyan athletes took top honours in both men's and women's categories

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:36 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 4:23 PM

Kenyan athletes took the top honours in both the men’s and women’s categories of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Titus Ekiru, world’s fastest man of 2021 in the marathon category, won with a timing of 2.06.13. Ekiru is currently ranked as the world’s 5th best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include first place in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon, and 2017 Seville Marathon.

Meanwhile, Judith Jeptum Korir clinched the women’s race with a time of 2.22.30.

This morning, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, managing director and group CEO of ADNOC, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the start of the marathon.