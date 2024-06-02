Abu Dhabi visit: Would love to coach Indian cricket team, says Gautam Gambhir

Photos: Supplied

Former Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir, at an event in Abu Dhabi, said there was no bigger honour than coaching the Indian national team.

His name has been doing the rounds as a frontrunner to replace the Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid. Amid speculations, Gambhir revealed his willingness to take the top post during a special interaction with children held at a Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Asked about coaching the national team and helping them win the ICC World Cup with his experience, Gambhir responded, laughing: “I have not answered this question, although a lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well.”

He believes that India winning the ICC World Cup is a collective effort of every Indian both on and off the field.

“It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we will start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless.”

Personal visit to UAE

Gambhir, a member of parliament from India’s ruling party, opted out of the general elections, which concluded recently.

In the past few days, there have been reports that Gambhir’s name is being considered as the head coach. On Saturday, he found the backing of former Indian captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who said that Gambhir would be a “good coach” for the national team.

The ace cricketer, who was on a personal visit to the UAE, paid a visit to the sports medicine department at the hospital under Burjeel Holdings, and interacted with experts to learn more about the latest advancements.

Safeer Ahamed, group COO of Burjeel Holdings, and senior officials briefed Gambhir about the integrated services and initiatives the group has undertaken to promote sports and well-being.

During a special interaction, he connected with young cricket enthusiasts from different academies in Abu Dhabi and shared insights on his inspiring journey and recent achievements.

