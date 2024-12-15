Abu Dhabi: UAE's Mohammed Touizi wins Championship belt

UAE's Mohammed Touizi (centre) celebrates with his team. — Supplied photo

The K1 Pro Night, hosted at Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, delivered an unforgettable evening of combat sports, highlighted by historic wins.

UAE’s Mohammed Touizi claimed the prestigious Intercontinental Flyweight title, while Serbia’s Nikola Todorovic retained the World Super Middleweight title with a decisive knockout performance.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in collaboration with WAKO Pro, the championship featured 28 elite fighters from 24 countries across 14 electrifying bouts.

The event underscored Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for professional combat sports, drawing athletes and spectators from around the world to witness the high-octane action.

In the main event, Serbia’s Todorovic (28 wins, 16 KOs) delivered a stunning knockout victory against Spain’s Jordi Coronado to retain his World Super Middleweight Title. Todorovic’s dominant performance solidified his reputation as one of the sport’s most formidable fighters.

Meanwhile, UAE’s Touizi showcased exceptional skill and determination, defeating Portugal’s Ricardo Hilario in a thrilling five-round battle to secure the Intercontinental Flyweight title.

Touizi’s triumph marks a significant milestone for UAE kickboxing, demonstrating the nation’s ability to produce world-class talent.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, celebrated the event's success: "We are thrilled with the remarkable success of K1 Pro Night, which has closed the Federation's vibrant 2024 season. This tournament has not only showcased world-class talent but also reaffirmed Abu Dhabi's reputation as a premier destination for combat sports," Al Neyadi said. 'We proudly dedicate Mohammed Touizi's victory to our wise leadership, whose unwavering support drives the Federation's ambitions. This triumph reflects our commitment to excellence, and we look forward to achieving even greater milestones in the year ahead."