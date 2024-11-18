Abu Dhabi to host UAE Open Kickboxing Championship

Over the course of three electrifying days, 581 fighters from 39 clubs will compete. — Supplied photo

The countdown has begun for the UAE Open Kickboxing Championship for men and women, kicking off this Friday, November 22, at Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

Over the course of three electrifying days, 581 fighters from 39 clubs will compete, showcasing their dedication, skill, and fighting spirit in one of the nation’s most anticipated martial arts tournaments.

Organised by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, the championship reflects the federation’s unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of kickboxing throughout the UAE.

This year’s event promises to elevate the sport’s technical standards while providing a platform for local talent to shine on the global stage.

The championship will feature two core disciplines—Point Fight and Kick Light—open to participants aged 7 to 40, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive event.

Preliminary weigh-ins and medical screenings will take place on Wednesday, November 20, at two venues — the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation headquarters in Abu Dhabi and the Holiday Inn Festival City in Dubai.

The competition kicks off on Friday with qualifying rounds starting at 3:00 pm. Matches will continue on Saturday from 10:00 am, culminating in the finals on Sunday starting at 10:00 am.

Ali Khouri, Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation and Executive Member of the International Kickboxing Federation, underscored the championship’s significance in advancing the sport.

"We are proud to host this prestigious championship, which aligns with our mission to support the development of Muay Thai and kickboxing through balanced and strategic initiatives. This tournament offers athletes invaluable experience and the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities in the ring," Khouri said. "With two disciplines—Point Fight and Kick Light— the event is a vital step in preparing emerging talent. It not only tests their readiness but also serves as a key element of our broader strategy to identify and nurture athletes for the national team ." Established in May 2017, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation is the official governing body for these sports in the Emirates. The federation is dedicated to expanding awareness and participation, fostering a community that values the technical and cultural aspects of Muay Thai and kickboxing. Through its initiatives, the federation aims to build teams capable of excelling in both professional and amateur international competitions while positioning the UAE as a global hub for these dynamic sports.