Abu Dhabi T10: We always believed that we could win, says Deccan Gladiators coach Mushtaq Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators players celebrate after winning the Abu Dhabi T10 League. — Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi - Skipper Wahab Riaz congratulates the team for showing tremendous fighting spirit right till the end

By Team KT Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 4:22 PM

Deccan Gladiators head coach Mushtaq Ahmed said that they always believed that this team could win the Abu Dhabi T10 title. Deccan Gladiators defeated Delhi Bulls by 56 runs on Saturday to win their maiden title in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

“We always believed that we can win! The self-belief helped us to go out there and express ourselves and play a fearless brand of cricket which was visible in all our performances all through the tournament. I couldn't have asked for a more professional approach from this bunch which executed everything the way we planned,” said the coach, after his boys put up a thoroughly professional show and stamp their authority in the shortest version of the game.

Put into bat, Gladiators rode on Andre Russell (90 runs, 32 balls, 9x4, 7x6) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s (59 runs, 28 balls, 3x4, 5x6) record breaking opening stand to post 159 for no wicket, at the end of their stipulated overs. Chandrapaul Hemraj kept the Bulls in the game with a quickfire 42 off 20 deliveries but Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills picked up two wickets each to restrict the Delhi team to 103 for the loss of seven wickets.

Skipper Wahab Riaz congratulated the team on the remarkable title triumph and said: "In this tournament, we showed tremendous fighting spirit, and took the game away from our opposition by some incredibly dominating performance in every aspect of the game. Not just in one game, but we maintained that in almost every game all through the tournament. We also backed each other to succeed and it helped us bond as a team, and in fast-paced high pressure games like this, it is important that you have each other’s back all the time.”

Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover added: “We came close once before, but this time we couldn’t miss it. I owe this win to complete team work of each and everyone associated with the team. The hard work that the boys have put in and the dedication and determination that each one has displayed during this campaign is highly commendable. I also thank the fans for supporting us and believing in us and I owe this win to the millions of Deccan Gladiators fans out there. Keep showing your support to us like this, and we will be able to create many such memorable moments in the future."