Abu Dhabi T10: Riaz, Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi

Shimron Hetmyer’s big hits and Karim Janat’s all-round show helped Morrisville Samp Army beat Northern Warriors

Action from the game between New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi on Friday. — Abu Dhabi Cricket

By Team KT Published: Sat 3 Dec 2022, 12:31 AM

Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicket spell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday. Team Abu Dhabi got restricted to a paltry 78 for 8 through Wahab Riaz’s three wicket spell for just four runs well backed by Rashid Khan and Tom Hartley with two wickets each.

New York Strikers then raced to the target through Mohammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 off 20 balls with five sixes and two boundaries. This win helped New York Strikers clinch the top spot in the points table replacing Samp Army who occupied the top position before the start of this match.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer’s big hits and Karim Janat’s allround show helped Morrisville Samp Army capture Northern Warriors.

Samp Army after restricting Northern Warriors to 117 for 7 won the match by five wickets with nine balls to spare.

Janat after bagging two wickets for 21 runs, went on to crack a breezy 25 off 12 balls with three sixes. Hetymyer speeded up the victory through a quick 45 off 18 balls with five sixes and two boundaries.

Earlier, a deadly spell of four wickets for eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31-run win over The Chennai Braves. Delhi Bulls had posted a challenging 119 for 4 in 10 overs. Taimoor’s spell resulted in Chennai Braves being able to post only 88 for 7 in 10 overs. Chennai opener Dan Lawrence's knock of 45 went in vain.

Brief scores:

> Morrisville Samp Army bt Northern Warriors by 5 wkts.

> Northern Warriors 117 for 7 in 10 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 30, Adam Hose 54, Dwaine Pretorius 2 for 22, Karim Janat 2 for 21)

> Morrisville Samp Army 119 for 5 in 8.3 overs (Karim Janat 25, Shimron Hetmyer 45, Chamika Karunaratne 22n.o, Mohammad Irfan 3 for 19)

> Player of the Match: Shimron Hetmyer

> Delhi Bulls bt Chennai Braves by 31 runs.

> Delhi Bulls 119 for 4 in 10 overs (Rilee Rossouw 26, Tom Banton 35, Tim David 22)

> Chennai Braves 88 for 7 in 10 overs (Dan Lawrence 45, Mitchell Stanley 2 for 16, Mohammad Taimur 4 for 8)

> Player of the Match: Mohammad Taimur

> New York Strikers bt Team Abu Dhabi by 7 wkts.

> Team Abu Dhabi 78 for 8 in 10 overs (Tom Hartley 2 for 19, Wahab Riaz 3 for 4, Rashid Khan 2 for 12)

> New York Strikers 79 for 3 in 7.3 overs (Muhammad Waseem 45n.o)

> Player of the Match: Wahab Riaz