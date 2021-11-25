Abu Dhabi T10: Overton's last over heroics ensures Team Abu Dhabi maintain winning run

Abu Dhabi - With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the Englishman smashed Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes

Team Abu Dhabi continued their rampaging run in Abu Dhabi T10 by sealing a last over thriller against Delhi Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

With 10 to get from the final two deliveries, the match seemed firmly in the Bulls’ grasp. However, Jamie Overton smashed Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo for two massive sixes to ensure his team chased down 121 to continue their undefeated run in the competition.

Meanwhile, in the late game, Kennar Lewis scored a 19-ball 49 as the Northern Warriors beat the Chennai Braves by 19 runs to win their first match in the competition.

The opener’s knock was studded with six boundaries and three sixes. His opening partner Moeen Ali to struck a 19-ball 49 that had five sixes and three boundaries.

Unlike Monday, there was to be no Stirling-Salt show for Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as the Irish all-rounder was out leg before on the first delivery of the second over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Phil Salt, however, continued from where he had left in the match against The Chennai Braves and kept the chase alive despite Liam Livingstone struggling with his timing early in the innings. Salt reached his half-century off just 20 balls when he slog-swept Romario Shepherd for his fifth six in the sixth over.

Shiraz Ahmed, who had bowled a good first over, helped Delhi Bulls pull things back with a miserly seventh over by giving away just four runs. Dominic Drakes’ double strike of Salt and Livingstone in the next over tightened the screws on Team Abu Dhabi who were left needing 34 from the remaining two overs with two new batsmen at the crease.

Chris Gayle and Overton then took 16 from Farooqi’s ninth over, leaving the experienced Bravo to defend 18 runs from the final over. The left-handed Gayle swung the pendulum of the match with a first-ball six in the final over of the chase but got run out in search of a non-existent second on the fourth ball, leaving Overton with the job of finishing the game.

“Winning breeds that belief,” said Overton. “The boys are playing really well at the moment and winning breeds confidence and hopefully we can keep that momentum.

“We’ve got match-winners all over our side so we feel we can chase whatever target and if it’s the other way round, we feel we can set more than they can get.”

Despite the pressure on his broad shoulders, Overton explained that he felt the game moving in slow motion as it came to its thrilling crescendo.

“Normally I can feel a little frantic or a little rushed but, out there, everything felt in slow motion,” he said.

“It was a case of just backing my shots. Col [Ingram] came out and just told me to back my shots, back my hands and it was nice to get the boys over the line.

Earlier, the Delhi Bulls openers started strongly, making the most of some wayward bowling by Fidel Edwards and Merchant De Lange to notch up 20 runs in the first two overs. Rilee Rossouw looked threatening in his brief stay but was undone by Liam Livingstone’s off-spin in the fourth over. Playing his first match of the competition, Luke Wright showed zero rustiness and hit three of the first four deliveries he faced for boundaries.

Danny Briggs put the brakes on the Delhi Bulls innings by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and conceding only four runs in his first over. Briggs’ good work was continued by Naveen-ul-Haq in the next over who conceded only nine runs. The pressure applied by Briggs and Haq yielded a wicket when Wright miscued an attempted pull to give De Lange his ninth wicket of the competition. However, after three quiet overs, Shepherd changed the complexion of the innings and blitzed his way to an unbeaten 39 from 11 deliveries. His knock that was studded with 3 fours and 4 sixes took Delhi Bulls to 121 as they managed to score 43 from their last two overs.

Brief scores:

Team Abu Dhabi 124-4 (Phil Salt 56, Liam Livingstone 25, Dominic Drakes 2-12) beat Delhi Bulls 121-4 (Romario Shepherd 39 not out, Luke Wright, 25 Danny Briggs 2-20) by six wickets.

MOM: Phil Salt (Team Abu Dhabi).

Northern Warriors: 152-4 (Kennar Lewis 49, Moeen Ali 49, Rovman Powell 28, Samit Patel 17 not out, Mark Deyal 2-10, Curtis Campher 2-19) beat Chennai Braves 133 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34, Ravi Bopara 30, Khalid Shah 18, Angelo Perera 14, Oshane Thomas 3-21, Josh Little 2-19, Umair Ali 2-26).

MOM: Kennar Lewis (Northern Warriors).