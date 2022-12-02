Abu Dhabi T10: Morrisville Samp Army march into play-offs

Spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen star for Team Abu Dhabi, while New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan shine

Team Abu Dhabi's Chris Lynn. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 4:32 AM

Morrisville Samp Army marched into the play-off stage through a well-fought 19-runs win over Deccan Gladiators in the 25th match on the ninth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Samp Army posted 126 for 2 in 10 overs through opener Johnson Charles’ unbeaten 58 and David Miller’s unbeaten 35. Chasing the target, Deccan Gladiators could muster only 107 for 5 in 10 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten knock of 41 runs went in vain.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi spinners Adil Rashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped their team register an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Chris Lynn cracking an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls with four boundaries and six, well backed by James Vince’s 29 off 17 balls with four boundaries and a six, to steer Team Abu Dhabi to the target in just seven overs. Off spinner Adil Rashid took two wickets for just eight runs while left-arm spinner Fabian Allen bagged two wickets for 10 runs.

Earlier, New York Strikers' skipper Kieron Pollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finest hitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket win over Delhi Bulls with two balls to spare.

Brief scores:

> Team Abu Dhabi bt Bangla Tigers by 8 wkts.

Bangla Tigers 74 for 5 in 10 overs (Adil Rashid 2 for 8, Fabian Allen 2 for 10)

> Team Abu Dhabi 76 for 2 in 7 overs (Chris Lynn 34n.o, James Vince 29)

> Player of the Match: Chris Lynn

> New York Strikers bt Delhi Bulls by 7 wkts.

> Delhi Bulls 112 for 6 in 10 overs (Tom Banton 46, Tim David 23, Stuart Binny 2 for 27, Jordan Thompson 2 for 25)

> New York Strikers 113 for 3 in 9.4 overs (Eoin Morgan 32, Azam Khan 37n.o, Kieron Pollard 26n.o)

> Player of the Match: Kieron Pollard

> Morrisville Samp Army bt Deccan Gladiators by 19 runs.

> Morrisville Samp Army 126 for 2 in 10 overs (Johnson Charles 58n.o, Karim Janat 21, David Miller 35n.o)

> Deccan Gladiators 107 for 5 in 10 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 41n.o, Odean Smith 27, Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 13)

> Player of the Match: Johnson Charles