Abu Dhabi T10: Looking forward to learning from experienced players: Roy

Jason Roy said that he is looking at the T10 format as another skill set to learn. — AP file

Dubai - England’s hard-hitting opening batsman will play as the icon player of the Delhi Bulls

England’s hard-hitting opening batsman Jason Roy, who will play as the icon player of the Delhi Bulls in the fifth season of Abu Dhabi T10, said that he is looking forward to learning from the more experienced players in the tournament.

“I think being the icon player is a great opportunity for me to go out there and showcase my skills. It’s a great pleasure and I am very proud to be the icon player, but it’s just a label. I am still looking to learn from the more experienced players. There’s no added pressure on me,” the Englishman said in a virtual interaction.

Roy added that the Delhi Bulls have got an expressive team for the upcoming season.“We’ve got a few experienced and successful senior members in the team like Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan. I think the Abu Dhabi T10 is one of those tournaments where you have to simplify things and go out there and express yourself. And our team will allow us to do just that as we’ve got quite an expressive team, which is quite exciting,” he said.

While speaking about his biggest responsibility for the Delhi Bulls this season, the opening batter said: “Going for runs from ball one or the first over has come quite naturally to me and that will be my job as an opener in the T10 format as well. It will be my responsibility to get the team off to a flyer. The strike-rate is probably the most important thing in T10.”

Roy further added that he is looking at the T10 format as another skill set to learn, “The T10 format is another skill set for us cricketers to learn and it’s exciting for me because I have played T20 from a young age and now I am also getting a chance to play in a T10 tournament. It’s a lot of fun to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 and also to play in the tournament.”

When asked about Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer’s absence in the England T20 World Cup squad, Roy said: “It’s certainly unfortunate that we don’t have Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the T20 World Cup, but we have an impressive squad for the tournament. The boys have been training extremely hard. We’ve got players who have more than enough skill and they’ll rise to the occasion.”

The tournament will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.