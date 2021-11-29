Abu Dhabi T10: Livingstone's sensational fifty helps Team Abu Dhabi register massive victory

The German replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked after a 4-1 defeat to Watford
Sports5 hours ago
Captain Liam Livingstone led the way with the bat as Team Abu Dhabi defeated Deccan Gladiators by eight runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 League at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.
After Team Abu Dhabi posted a total of 125-4 in their 10 overs, the Deccan Gladiators couldn't find a way to bat at the required rate and eventually fell short of their target.
Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore on the very first ball of Deccan Gladiators' innings, but Tom Moores made his intentions clear when he hit Marchant de Lange for two boundaries and a six in the second over, taking Deccan Gladiators' score to 21-1.
However, Moores fell shortly and Anwar Ali took the responsibility of getting to the team's target. He smashed Liam Livingstone for two sixes in the fourth over and scored 18 runs along with David Wiese off Danny Briggs' bowling in the sixth over, taking the Gladiators to 76-3.
However, Marchant de Lange completely tilted the match in Team Abu Dhabi's favour when he dismissed Anwar Ali and Andre Russell in the eighth over. Team Abu Dhabi put more pressure on their opponents by carrying out two run outs in the next over, but Wanindu Hasaranga kept the Gladiators in the game by striking a six and a four off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling, leaving his team with 15 runs to get from the last over. Jamie Overton bowled a fantastic final over and restricted the Gladiators to 117-8.
Earlier, Livingstone single-handedly took Team Abu Dhabi to an imposing total in their 10 overs. Coming into bat at 13-1, Livingstone played a fantastic innings of 59 runs from 24 balls, laced with three boundaries and six sixes.
Philip Salt started Team Abu Dhabi's innings in magnificent fashion, smashing captain Wahab Riaz for three consecutive boundaries on the first three deliveries of the innings. He smacked two more boundaries in the next over before being bowled out by Odean Smith in third over.
However, Livingstone rode on the momentum set by Salt and struck consecutive sixes off Odean Smith's bowling in the fifth over. The skipper plundered 20 runs off Tymal Mills' bowling before being dismissed on the last delivery of the ninth over. Team Abu Dhabi scored 12 more runs in the last over and recorded a total of 125-4 in their 10 overs.
Brief scores:
Team Abu Dhabi 125-4 (Liam Livingstone 59, Colin Ingram 25, Tymal Mills 2-34) beat Deccan Gladiators 117-8 (Anwar Ali 42, David Wiese 27, Sheldon Cottrell 2-18) by eight runs.
MOM: Liam Livingstone (Team Abu Dhabi).
The German replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked after a 4-1 defeat to Watford
Sports5 hours ago
Under his leadership, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers titles
Sports20 hours ago
Thani Al Qamzi loses out to Sweden's Jonas Andersson in the race for the driver's title
Sports20 hours ago
Badou Jack, Rocky Fielding, Ohara Davies and Bader Samreen also recorded victories on a fantastic night of boxing action in Dubai
Sports1 day ago
Will Jacks, James Faulkner star in 10-run victory
Sports2 days ago
The fast bowler sets the tone on the second day of the first Test as New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young defy the hosts
Sports3 days ago
Kenyan athletes took top honours in both men's and women's categories
Sports3 days ago