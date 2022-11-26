Abu Dhabi T10: Chennai Braves brave the challenge from Bangla Tigers

Carlos Brathwaite’s all-round show paves the way for a 33-run victory

Carlos Brathwaite of the Chennai Braves during the game against Bangla Tigers on Friday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:35 AM

Chennai Braves braved the challenge from Bangla Tigers through Carlos Brathwaite’s fine all-round show to register a 33-run victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In the third match of the day, Chennai Braves posted 126 for 6 in 10 overs with Carlos Brathwaite scoring an unbeaten 44. Bangla Tigers were restricted to 93 with Brathwaite bagging four wickets for three runs.

Earlier, Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls battled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie.

So keenly fought was the contest that after Team Abu Dhabi posted 120 for 2 in 10 overs through a fine unbeaten knock of 64 from Brandon King, Delhi Bulls chased the target strongly but could only equal the score off the last ball. Imad Wasim tried hard to take Delhi Bulls past the target with an unbeaten 21.

Earlier, in the first match of the day, Nicolas Pooran enthralled fans through an aggressive knock of 80 runs off just 32 balls studded with 10 boundaries and three sixes to steer Deccan Gladiators to an impressive 24-run win over Northern Warriors.

Pooran, who had cracked an unbeaten 77 in their earlier match against Team Abu Dhabi, carried his form to this match too and helped Deccan Gladiators post an impressive 134 for 6. Chasing the target, Northern Warriors could muster only 114 for 5 in 10 overs.

In the second match, with 13 runs needed off the last over, Imad Wasim took a single off Naveed Ul Haq’s first delivery. Dwayne Bravo too took a single off the second delivery. The third delivery was hit for a boundary over the covers by Imad to make it seven from three balls. The fourth resulted in two byes including an overthrow. Imad then took two runs off the fifth ball to long-off. With three runs needed off the last ball for a win, it was anybody’s game. A straight drive from Imad fetched him just two runs and the match ended in a tie.

Brief scores:

> Chennai Braves bt Bangla Tigers by 33 runs.

> Chennai Braves 126 for 6 in 10 overs (Dawid Malan 27, Carlos Brathwaite 44 n.o)

> Bangla Tigers 93 in 9.5 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 49, Olly Stone 2 for 23, Carlos Brathwaite 4 for 3)

Player of the Match: Carlos Brathwaite

> Team Abu Dhabi-Delhi Bulls match tied.

> Team Abu Dhabi 120 for 2 in 10 overs (James Vince 26n.o, Brandon King 64n.o)

> Delhi Bulls 120 for 5 in 10 overs (Tim David 20, Imad Wasim 21n.o, Amad Butt 2 for 26)

Player of the Match: Brandon King

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators bt Northern Warriors by 24 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 138 for 3 in 10 overs (Tom Kohler-Cadmore 32n.o, Nicholas Pooran 80)

Northern Warriors 114 for 5 in 10 overs (Adam Lyth 51, Tom Helm 2 for 12)

Player of the Match: Nicholas Pooran