Abu Dhabi T10: Chennai Braves confident of successful campaign next season

Team Abu Dhabi defeat Deccan Gladiators by eight runs
Sports1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi T10 League’s newest team, The Chennai Braves, would be making big changes, both on and off the field, for the next season.
The Chennai Braves’ poor run in their first season has knocked them out of the playoff race.
But the franchise have gained a lot of experience, team owner Lalit Dulani said.
“This season was a great experience for us. We learned a lot of things. I liked the overall spirit of the game. We will be looking to acquire more young and emerging players for the next season. We will also need to acquire a couple of strong players,” Dulani said.
“I feel the Abu Dhabi T10 provides one of the best experiences and T10 will be the most liked format in cricket in five years’ time. We have a long-term plan for the team, and we will be making a lot of changes in the franchise next year. There’s a bright chance that star players from Chennai could play for The Chennai Braves in the future. We are also planning to set up a cricket academy in Bareilly.”
Meanwhile, Neeraj Chaurasia, Team Manager, said The Chennai Braves would be the dark horse next season.
“At the team management level, while there are few gaps that we have noted and are plugging, we are fairly satisfied with the team and are aggressive towards emerging as the dark horse for the next edition of this league,” Chaurasia said.
The Chennai Braves do have a solid base to build on.
Opener Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the shining lights of the team, scoring 249 runs.
Off-spinner Mark Deyal has been a revelation, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.92 and has also opened the batting on a couple of occasions, scoring 78 runs.
Veterans like Ravi Bopara, Munaf Patel and players like Mohammad Shahzad and Curtis Campher have also come up with crucial contributions for the team.
