Abu Dhabi T10: 32 players feature in T20 World Cup

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
As many as 32 players, who have been drafted in the Abu Dhabi T10 franchises for the fifth season of the tournament, will be in action for their respective countries at the ICC T20 World Cup, which began on Sunday.
Explosive players such as Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Obed Mccoy, Ravi Rampaul, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein and Andre Fletcher will light up the stadium for the defending champions West Indies.
Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid and Jason Roy are set to play for the World Cup 2019 champions England.
Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmed and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will represent Afghanistan, while Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga are playing for the 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka.
Destructive players such as Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Joshua Little are representing Ireland while, Mohammed Saifuddin features in the Bangladesh team. David Wiese is playing for Namibia.
The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.
