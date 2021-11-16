UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi signs historic deal to host NBA matches

NBA games will soon be staged in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
NBA games will soon be staged in Abu Dhabi. (AP)

By Team KT

Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 3:57 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 4:03 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi signed a historic deal with the National Basketball Association on Tuesday to host NBA games in the Capital.

"Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has witnessed the signing of a ground-breaking multi-year partnership agreement between @DCTAbuDhabi and the National Basketball Association to host the first NBA games in the Gulf region in Abu Dhabi," the Abu Dhabi Media office tweeted on Tuesday.

(More to follow)


More news from Sports