Abu Dhabi signs historic deal to host NBA matches

NBA games will soon be staged in Abu Dhabi. (AP)

By Team KT Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 3:57 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 4:03 PM

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi signed a historic deal with the National Basketball Association on Tuesday to host NBA games in the Capital.

"Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has witnessed the signing of a ground-breaking multi-year partnership agreement between @DCTAbuDhabi and the National Basketball Association to host the first NBA games in the Gulf region in Abu Dhabi," the Abu Dhabi Media office tweeted on Tuesday.

(More to follow)