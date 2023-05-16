Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment join forces

A new powerhouse that will shape the future of sports events, entertainment, and venue management has been launched

Saif Al Noaimi. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 2:12 PM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and Flash Entertainment (Flash) have officially integrated their activities and operations, combining the complementary expertise of the two entities to launch a new powerhouse that will shape the future of events, entertainment, and venue management throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The company has been named ‘Ethara’ - meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic - and was launched on May 15.

Its ambition is to shape the untapped and unique opportunities in the live events space while continuing to deliver growth that has firmly positioned the Middle East on the global entertainment stage.

Ethara is led by Saif Al Noaimi, formerly the CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Board Member of Flash Entertainment, who will bring his proven leadership to drive commercial expansion across new markets.

Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter. By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the Emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.”

ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualised, produced, promoted, and delivered over 700 major events to more than 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception. These events have included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, national celebrations and festivals, as well as many more spanning sport, music, culture, entertainment, corporate, and MICE events.

Ethara welcomes the teams from both organisations under the new entity across offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh. Through the combination of expertise, Ethara will now seek to drive reach through an innovative approach to technology and future-focused ambitions across key markets.