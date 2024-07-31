Abu Dhabi: How working in an orphanage helped Sandhagen become an elite cage fighter

Cory Sandhagen (right) enjoys a 17-4 record in UFC. — AFP file

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:10 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 8:26 PM

Cory Sandhagen's simple advice for any kid from anywhere in the world, whether you are from the Middle East or Central America is — don’t get into a brutal contact sport like the UFC if you don’t love it enough to be able to swallow painful defeats and get up the next morning to train again for the next fight.

Sandhagen’s next fight is in Abu Dhabi on Saturday when the American fighter takes on the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of legendary Russian fighter Khabib.

Unlike most elite fighters who love the trash-talk before a big bout, Sandhagen, who holds a degree in psychology, chooses his words carefully.

“It’s hard work fighting a guy who is so dynamic and very unique in style,” the 33-year-old American told the Khaleej Times.

“It has taken a lot of extra work, but it has brought out the best in me. I think I am going to show up as a very, very good fighter, better than I have ever been and it’s because I have worked so hard in getting ready for such a unique and good fighter.”

Sandhagen, who enjoys a 17-4 record, refused to reveal his tactics against the 28-year-old Russian who is hoping to earn a title bout with a win in Abu Dhabi.

“I don’t want to get too deep into what my tactics would be, but you know, Omer’s style requires you to be good in areas that, against other fighters, you don’t have to be as good,” he said.

“He has a lot of different techniques and kicks, so it’s going to be a really challenging fight. Like I said, it’s bringing out the best in me and I am doing everything that I can do to be ready for such a unique guy.”

Like his opponent on Saturday, Sandhagen is also hugely impressed by Abu Dhabi which has become a major destination for UFC Fight Nights.

“I love it, I think it’s great, it brings people together. I think it’s really cool that the UFC is so popular now in parts of the world that I never thought I would fight in,” he said. “The UFC, just by the nature of it, being so global they are bringing people together. I think that just because the Middle East has such a deep, rich history of martial arts and I think it's so awesome that they get to be a part of it now. That’s so cool because I can imagine if I was from the Middle East with no chance of being a Mixed Martial Arts fighter because it’s such an American thing, that would have hurt me. “So, I am glad that this part of the world gets to be involved in all of this because it’s awesome and they have phenomenal fighters to bring to the table.” While Sandhagen would love to see the rise of homegrown UFC fighters in the Middle East, he urged caution when asked what advice he would give to youngsters. “That’s a really hard question to answer, but I would tell them if you don’t love this enough to be a huge, giant loser in this sport, then maybe don’t do it,” he said matter-of-factly. “You got to love it so much that if you fail it’s still worth it because you enjoyed yourself every day and that I think is a really big kick for me.” Remarkably, Sandhagen takes more pride in his work at an orphanage than the ferocious kicks and punches he throws at his rivals inside a cage. “After I got the degree in psychology from a very good university in Colorado, I worked at a place which was a kind of an orphanage for a few years. I did that while trying to become a professional UFC fighter,” he said.

“It was something that I was deeply interested in and I realised that helping people also helps in fighting too. I got to learn a lot. It taught me a lot more about self-awareness. I think it helped me understand myself (as a person and as a fighter) a lot better.”