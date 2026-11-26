Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026: The secret behind Yas Marina Circuit's winning formula
How is it even possible for such a young venue, which hosted its first race only in 2009, to leave a lasting impression on fans?
- PUBLISHED: Thu 26 Nov 2026, 4:57 PM
As F1 cars roared on the majestic Yas Marina Circuit, I began walking from the media centre. While the drivers set their sights on pole position, my destination was the Fan Zone. The year was 2024, my 24th as a sports journalist, but my first as an accredited F1 reporter.
I have never been curious about these insanely fast cars, which are controlled by humans who drive them with surgical precision. This astonishing blend of machinery and human capabilities has thrilled fans for several decades, bringing in hordes of people to historic venues such as Monza, Monaco, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Singapore.
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But what aroused my curiosity was Yas Marina and how this event has made Abu Dhabi such a popular F1 destination, one that brings in more than 100,000 foreign fans every year.
How is it even possible for such a young venue, which hosted its first race only in 2009, to leave such a lasting impression on fans?
Is it the plush hotels on Yas Island, the amazing theme parks around it, the exotic yachts at the Marina offering a ringside view of the track, or the star-studded after-race concerts?
Or is it the chance of seeing Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Penelope Cruz, Uma Thurman, Usain Bolt, Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova casually walking past you in the paddock?
All these big attractions make the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix a go-to destination. But beyond the glamour of Hollywood A-listers, iconic pop stars and the who’s who of the sporting world, the event also offers regular fans a great experience at the Fan Zone, with play areas for children, affordable food trucks, F1 merchandise shops and gaming zones. This is where I met fans who came from everywhere — France, South Africa, Great Britain, Germany, Kyrgyzstan and even Reunion, a small French island in the Indian Ocean.
Josh Pull, a British F1 fan who is a regular at Silverstone, revealed what makes Abu Dhabi truly unique. “I think people love it here because they (organisers) turn it into a festival. They have invested so much money into it, they care so much about the fan experience,” he said. “People come here from far and wide and all of them seem to have such a good time.”
Kita Karim, Pull’s compatriot, was walking gingerly with her friend Mavi Akintola, a UAE-based Nigerian national, before breaking into a dance as Dua Lipa’s Levitating filled the air.
Karim was blown away by the vibe of the place and the friendliness of the volunteers. “You don’t have to be focused on the race alone, there is much more to do here as fans,” she said. “I am going to come here every single year, and I am going to recommend it to all my friends in the UK.”
Lea Ane, a French F1 fanatic, has rarely missed out on the F1 action in Europe. But she said she would never forget her first experience in Abu Dhabi.
“It’s indeed a great event. The organisation is top-notch, the people are kind and the restaurants are very nice. A lot of activities for kids as well and you can see how they (kids) are enjoying here,” Ane said.
Just as F1 combines supercars with the incredible skills of drivers, it’s the local organisers’ attention to detail and their tireless efforts to cater to fans from all walks of life that have made the Abu Dhabi GP such a compelling experience.
As the final race of the season, Abu Dhabi also holds a special place in the calendar, which over the years has seen some thrilling title deciders, from Sebastian Vettel winning a four-way showdown in 2010 to Lando Norris overcoming Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri for the world championship in 2025.
But triumphant drivers jumping for joy on the podium is not Abu Dhabi’s greatest victory. Its biggest success lies in building the trust factor — the governing body for the sport, the FIA, knows the local organisers can always deliver top-notch events, no matter what.
The Covid-19 pandemic could not bring the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to a halt.
And now, even a regional conflict has failed to put the brakes on it, as the FIA confirmed the 2026 season finale in the UAE capital would go ahead as planned from December 4-6, with the global body cancelling its Plan B of moving the event to Imola, Italy.
There was not even a hint of surprise on the face of David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara, the promoters of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after the FIA announcement.
“We’ve always said the Grand Prix (in Abu Dhabi) is going to happen. We’ve always been working closely with Formula 1 and the FIA on the plans that we’re making here,” he said. “Most recently, we’re building the facilities that host all of the people who come to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix week. We have so much on, not only the racing but also an entertainment programme that’s bigger than ever.”
With Imagine Dragons and Jennifer Lopez confirmed for the post-race concerts, F1 ticket-holders are in for a treat again, having witnessed Katy Perry, Benson Boone, Metallica, Eminem, Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters, Def Leppard and Guns N’ Roses in the past.
“In 2024, we won Spectacle of the Year, which recognised our entertainment programme, the concerts and the music,” said Powell. “Formula 1 now has a much younger fan base. There are more young people and women, and they’re interested in lifestyle, music and fashion. They’re more interested in the drivers than the cars. So we have to recognise that fact.
“The UAE itself is a very young country, and people in their 30s want to travel and see the world. So we make sure there’s something to offer them, whether that’s music, fashion, access to drivers, celebrities and influencers, or making sure we’re communicating effectively on social media with relevant fan bases in different parts of the world who speak different languages.”
F1, the Hollywood sports drama with Brad Pitt in the lead role, also featured the Abu Dhabi GP prominently, with Yas Marina sharing equal space with Silverstone as the story of a talented-but-erratic driver coming out of retirement to revive a dying team gathered pace.
While Powell is happy to see Yas Marina stand on the Hollywood pedestal, what makes his heart swell with pride is how this Grand Prix contributes to the UAE’s economy and tourism industry. “Seventy per cent of our audience is from outside the UAE. It’s such a rich, diverse fan base that you’ll never find anywhere else in the world, and I think that’s part of the attraction of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. You get to meet so many different people from so many different cultures and experiences,” he said.
“And we accredit 40,000 staff locally. We use suppliers who are based here in the UAE, so we support businesses here. Ninety per cent of our supply chain comes from the local market. We have a Dh1.3 billion impact on the local economy, and I think that’s also a significant factor when we think about how important the Grand Prix is to all of us in the UAE," he added.
If you visit the Yas Marina next month for the GP, you may find yourself applauding Kimi Antonelli, the 20-year-old Italian sensation who recently became the youngest F1 world champion in history.
But Yas Marina itself deserves a rousing round of applause for being so young and yet leaving an indelible mark on the big stage.