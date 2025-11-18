Abu Dhabi: Eleven children from one Angolan family shine at Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The Cardoso family from Angola has become one of the most striking stories of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, arriving with a group of eleven children ready to compete across the kids and youth divisions. Their presence has turned the week into a rare family showcase, with generations coming together on the mats at Mubadala Arena.

Among them is 13-year-old Kayron Cardoso, who competed in the Boys Gi Junior Grey 34 kg division on Sunday. He secured two strong wins before falling short in his third match. While he missed out on a medal, the family still celebrated three silver medals and one bronze earned by Kaynan, Marco, Kyllian and Nathalie.

The family’s story is rooted in Z1 Academy in Angola, where jiu-jitsu is a way of life. The children are sons and daughters of four black-belt brothers and another who holds a purple belt. Their grandmother, Filomena Silva, travelled with them to Abu Dhabi and has become a familiar face in the stands, watching every match with pride. The legacy traces back to their late grandfather, Flavio Alves Cardoso, a general in the Angolan army whose discipline continues to guide the family inside and outside the sport.

“I wanted gold today. I won my first two fights, but I lost the third one. I didn’t get a medal, but I fought hard and I am proud of my performance. Being here is an important moment in my journey,” said Kayron.

For him, the highlight was competing alongside his family. “We trained together all year, and now we are all on the mats in Abu Dhabi. When I see them cheering for me, it gives me a different kind of strength.”

Jiu-jitsu is part of the family’s identity. “My father and my uncles are black belts. We grew up training every day. Our grandfather always told us that discipline is the beginning, and we live by that.”

Despite the setback, Kayron left with confidence: “My dad always says that if you don’t win, you learn. I learnt a lot today, and I will come back stronger.”

With this inspiring family spirit, the Cardoso family delivered one of the standout moments of the championship, showing that jiu-jitsu in Abu Dhabi is more than a sport. It is a place where stories, passion and tradition come together, turning discipline into a way of life.